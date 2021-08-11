Locally produced series follows the Leesburg High School Construction Academy students
LEESBURG – A nearly year-long project that involved the Leesburg High School “Dream Team” building a Habitat for Humanity home will be the subject of a two-part program that will air on an Orlando television station later this month.
“Habitat Academy 2” was originally produced as a nine-webisode series that showcased the unique partnership involving Leesburg High School Construction Academy students working alongside professionals and volunteers for a hands-on learning experience. The LHS “Dream Team” includes 15 students, two of whom were part of last year’s Habitat Academy home build.
“We’ve always had career and technical education, but this program is really putting the icing on the cake where these kids are building and learning at the same time,” said Lake County School Board Chairman Bill Mathias. “In fact, the commercial contractors on the project even gave the students the opportunity to work with them during the summer.
“We’re literally creating jobs for these kids,” Mathias said. “Because of the success and exposure of the Leesburg High School program, we’ve been able to launch construction academies in other high schools in the district.”
RoMac Building Supply, Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter, Florida, The City of Leesburg, Leesburg High School and many local contractors and volunteers, created the opportunity for the students.
Multi award-winning Leesburg video production company Red Apples Media, which produced the series for LSTV Digital, has reformatted it into two hour-long episodes that will air on consecutive Saturdays on WRBW-TV FOX 35 Plus to reach a larger audience.
“Airing ‘Habitat Academy 2’ on Orlando TV is a great opportunity to showcase Lake County Schools, the innovative academy program and the community partnerships to a larger audience of 900,000 households,” said Executive Producer and Red Apples Media president Marc Robertz-Schwartz.
INTERESTED IN VIEWING?
Habitat Academy will air in two parts at 10 a.m., Saturdays, August 14 and 21 on WRBW-TV, which can be viewed on the following system channels:
• Spectrum: 6• Xfinity: 15• Prism: 5
• AT&T: 41• DIRECTV: 65• Dish Network: 65
“Habitat Academy” Season 1 was recently honored with a 2021 Telly Award, a premier organization that honors excellence in video and television across all screens.
About Red Apples Media
Red Apples Media is a multi-award winning, full-service video production and multimedia marketing agency. Founded in 2008, Leesburg-based Red Apples Media services include video production, multimedia marketing, branding, advertising, and design.
The agency has been recognized with multiple honors and awards for both its production and its community service. To learn more about Red Apples Media, visit: www.RedApplesMedia.com
