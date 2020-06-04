Over the last two decades, a SECO scholarship program has awarded over $500,000 in scholarships to more than 300 local high school students. This year, 12 awardees will receive $3,000 each in scholarship money to advance their education.
The scholarship recipients include Isabella Hernandez, an East Ridge High School who lives in Clermont. She plans to study engineering.
To qualify, scholars must be a high school senior who is graduating in the current school year and lives in a home served by SECO Energy. New this year, awardees must be interested in pursuing a career in the energy field. He or she must also be seeking a degree or certification in technology, engineering, math or business and enrolled full-time in an accredited Florida college, university or trade school by the end of 2020.
Awardees were required to meet eligibility criteria to qualify; however, due to COVID-19 school closures, the deadline was extended 30 days and a counselor’s signature requirement was waived.