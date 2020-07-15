Due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, SECO Energy is once again limiting its employees’ interactions with members. On July 6, SECO’s Member Service Centers temporarily closed their walk-in services. SECO is also taking steps to limit member and employee contact in the field.
While SECO Energy’s five Member Service Centers walk-in services are closed, each location is equipped with a drive-through that will remain open and an outside automated kiosk that is available for bill payment 24/7. The drive- throughs in Eustis, Inverness, Ocala and Sumterville operate 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The drive- through in Groveland is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. a 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The cooperative offers members 12 ways to pay bills, and most avoid face-to-face contact. Members can pay online, by phone, by mail, enroll in bank draft and more.
SECO Energy’s Sumterville headquarters and adjacent compound are closing to public access, and only the most essential deliveries will be accepted. SECO field personnel are practicing the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended social distancing standard of maintaining a six-foot barrier with members, contractors and vendors. Employees and members are asked to use email, phone and web conferencing communication in lieu of in-person meetings whenever possible and to practice social distancing when in-person meetings are unavoidable.