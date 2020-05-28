SECO Energy recently pledged $25,500 to local food banks based on the increased number of Central Florida residents who have been affected by the COVID-19 national emergency. The donation was collected through SECO’s Pennies from Heaven program, which is funded through members who round up their electric bills and by SECO Energy employees who donate to the program.
The funds will be distributed to 12 area food banks in Citrus, Lake, Marion and Sumter counties to help the organizations replenish their shelves. In Lake County, $7,500 was divided among Salvation Army of Lake County, Leesburg Food Bank and Faith Neighborhood Center, Inc.
With national unemployment numbers skyrocketing due to the stay-at-home order to fight the spread of COVID-19, more and more Central Florida residents need assistance through local food banks.
CEO Jim Duncan stated, “To help members during the COVID-19 pandemic, SECO Energy has waived late payment fees, offered flexible payment arrangement timeframes and allocated bill payment assistance dollars to local United Ways and social service agencies through Florida 2-1-1. We also wanted to do more to aid the communities in our service area. Local food banks are struggling to meet the increased demand.
The Pennies from Heaven donation will help restock empty shelves and feed those who are waiting to go back to work or haven’t received their stimulus or unemployment check yet.”
To learn more about Pennies from Heaven, enroll or make a one-time donation added to your electric bill, visit SECOEnergy.com > Your Co-op > Pennies from Heaven. If you’d prefer to write a check, send it to SECO Energy at 330 S US Highway 301, Sumterville, FL 33585.
The Pennies from Heaven program also provides dollars every quarter to local United Way chapters and social service agencies for bill payment assistance for members. Requests for assistance are initiated by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211.org. Second quarter funds were recently allocated, so dollars are available for member bill payment assistance.