SECO Energy donated used retired laptops and tablets to Christmas Across South Lake, a charitable organization in Lake County dedicated to bringing a brighter Christmas to children. The donated laptops and tablets will give teenagers a Christmas gift they may not otherwise receive to help with their educational studies.
Christmas Across South Lake is a collaborative community Christmas project that set a goal of helping over 2,000 children and families this holiday season with food for the families and toys for the children.
According to Christmas Across South Lake volunteers, the organization has difficulty locating presents for their teens.
Each year, SECO Energy donates a small number of used retired laptops and tablets to community non-profit organizations within SECO’s service territory. SECO offered a small supply of recently retired laptops and tablets for the organization’s older teens who generally go without a Christmas present.
SECO supports local students through educational scholarship opportunities for graduating high school seniors who live in a home served by SECO. For more than two decades, SECO has awarded over $500,000 in scholarships to more than 300 young scholars.
2021 scholarship applications will be available Jan. 4, 2021, for qualifying graduating high school seniors. The application deadline is March 26, 2021. For eligibility requirements and details, visit SECOEnergy.com.