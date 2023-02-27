Second grade students at First United Methodist Church’s Wesley Christian Academy were visited by Ann Whitlock, a member of Kiwanis of South Lake.
Whitlock, assisted by instructor Alison Miller, taught the students some aspects of Clermont’s history, including going back approximately 3,400 years.
Activity books, which also are coloring books, were distributed to the second graders, to aid in learning the lesson.
The activity book was developed by Kiwanis of South Lake with the help of Clermont Historic Village, Cooper Memorial Library and the City of Clermont. It is available for free to any group of children by contacting Jennifer Ganley, president of the Kiwanis Club of South Lake, at: kcosl.org or: Kiwanis.org