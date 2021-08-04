Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is inviting the community to a virtual behind-the-scenes look at its facilities to hear how the organization is continuing to “feed hope” during these difficult times.
From 11-11:45 a.m., Tues., Aug. 17 and 31, “Food for Thought,” a free virtual tour will be offered to participants, who will be given an inside look at the food bank’s active warehouse and distribution center via Zoom.
The virtual session will demonstrate how Second Harvest distributes enough food for 300,000 meals a day. Attendees will also learn about the different programs Second Harvest maintains to help feed those facing food insecurity across Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard counties.
For more than a year, Second Harvest has doubled its daily distribution as a direct result of the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization needs the community’s help more than ever to meet the increased demand.
To register for a “Food for Thought” tour, visit www.FeedHopeNow.Org/Tour.
The event is virtual via Zoom. A secure link will be sent to attendees prior to the start of the tour. Participants will not appear on video or audio unless they choose to enable these features.
For more information about Second Harvest, visit the organization's website.
ABOUT SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK OF CENTRAL FLORIDA
SHFBCF is a member of Feeding America – the largest charitable domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. SHFBCF secures and distributes food and grocery products to approximately 550 local nonprofit feeding programs throughout Central Florida. In the past year, with the help of food and financial donors, volunteers and a caring, committed community, the food bank has distributed enough food for 96 million meals to partner programs such as food pantries, soup kitchens, women’s shelters, senior centers, day care centers and Kids Cafes. In addition, Second Harvest’s 16-week culinary program teaches foodservice-based technical, life and employability skills to economically hard-pressed adults at no cost to them. Second Harvest is providing more than 300,000 meals every day to the six-county service area. To learn more about SHFBCF, visit www.FeedHopeNow.org.
Allie Ingram handles news information for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.