Read to Sydney and the Kiwanis Club of Clermont are seeking local businesses and community events to host their “Literacy On The Move” popup library events. Every week, the Read to Sydney Bookmobile will be set up at a predetermined Popup Library location to provide children a place to meet and read with Toby the Therapy dog, make craft projects, and take a free book home with them. Children must be accompanied by a parent or other adult guardian to participate.
Since 2011, Read to Sydney has encouraged children to read “One tail at a time,” using therapy dogs in settings such as schools, libraries and other community events. For more information and schedule of popup event dates and locations, contact Thom Battisto at readtosydney@aol.com, call 407-247-8595 or like Read to Sydney’s Facebook page.