The Lake-Sumter Seminole Club awarded scholarships to eight high school seniors in Lake and Sumter counties for the 2020–2021 academic year at Florida State University. A total of $10,000 was awarded.
Two students each received the $2,500 Ruth And Roy Ryan Scholarships: Matthew Jutkofsky of Leesburg High School and Jake Moretti of East Ridge High School.
Scholarships of $1,000 or $500 were given to Thomas Kirkland III of Tavares High School, Remington Draney of The Villages High School, Corbin Helton of Lake Minneola High School, Austin Wyatt of The Villages High School, Chloe Davis of Lake Minneola High School and Justus Evans of Lake Minneola High School.
Through ongoing fund-raising efforts, the Seminole Club was able to increase the award total this year from $8,000 to $10,000. Scholarships are open to all graduating seniors of any Lake and Sumter county high school, public or private, who have been accepted to FSU.