Clermont, FL (34711)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 94F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers this evening then blustery with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 79F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.