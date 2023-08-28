The News Leader supports our youth, and we are planning to cover more high school sporting events, but we need your help!
Please send us your stories – we would love to hear from parents, high school coaches, players and families. We are looking for high school sporting heroes, game summaries and pictures so that we can give a huge shout-out to our kids.
Please send any sports related content to our Editor Sharon Keeble at skeeble@clermontnewsleader.com and we will do our best to publish.
Here is Groveland’s South Lake High School’s August 25 football game summary curtesy of Coach Bradley Lord:
Opponent: Matanzas High School
Final Score: Matanzas 30 South Lake High School 8
Place: SLHS Eagle Stadium
Game Summary: The Eagles kept it close in the first half with some outstanding
individual efforts on the defensive side of the ball. Jordan Dillon strip sacked the
Matanzas quarterback and Junior Misere scooped it up and returned it for 15 yards for a touchdown for the Eagles lone touchdown for the evening. Matanzas took advantage of a lack of focus, effort, and execution by the Eagles for the second week in a row in the third quarter to put the game away. The Eagle offense struggled all night long and kept the defense on the field way too long.
“We need to learn how to finish in everything we do and do our jobs,” said Coach Lord.
Date Of Next Game: 9/1/2023 @ The First Academy