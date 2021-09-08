“Does Candace have a boyfriend,” I inquired of Scott one day last summer.
“Oh God, Mom. She is like a sister to me,” he replied, sensing my desire to make a connection.
“Well, stranger things have happened,” I persisted. “You know, Scott, Candace is the kind of girl every mom would like her son to bring home.”
They were best friends. All through high school their lives intertwined. They confided in each other, worked together on school projects, volunteered at Special Olympics and knew how to party.
One summer Scott was hired by Candace’s grandfather, who is in the construction business. He had hopes of working alongside the builders on a new housing development. Instead, he and Candace were assigned the task of clearing property for grandfather’s new house.
Scott was not happy with this job, but Candace called him each morning to make sure he was up and on his way to work. She assured him that this was only a summer job and that they were destined “for bigger and better things.”
Indeed they were. High school graduation found them both journeying off to Northeastern University as business majors. They continued their friendship. They were in many of the same classes and once again worked on school projects together.
“I don’t know how I would ever make it through Northeastern without Candace,” Scott exclaimed to me at the end of his freshman year.
The two of them did a co-op the following spring: Candace for Merrill Lynch at the World Trade Center, Scott for Prudential Securities in Phoenix, Arizona. They kept in touch mostly by cell phone and email.
At the end of this experience, Scott was faced with a huge decision. He wanted to transfer to ASU and change his major to construction management. He agonized over this choice. Once again Candace was there, reassuring him.
“Scott, you can do it. You’ve proven yourself a student. You are strong enough make it your own. Go for it. What’s the worst that can happen? You don’t like it and you have to come back to Northeastern. But you’ll never know if you don’t give it a try.”
And so it happened. Last Summer Scott moved out west to begin a new school year and a new life — on his own. Candace promised him she would come out in early September to visit him since she was planning a vacation in California with her roommate.
“I’ll drive to San Francisco and meet you over the weekend,” Scott told Candace when he spoke to her just a day before her trip.
On September 11, Candace boarded an American Airlines plane from Boston to begin her first trip west. Scott caught the news when he flipped on the TV that Tuesday morning as he planned to go to class.
“When was Candace leaving Boston?” he asked himself. “Ill call her cell phone to find out.”
When no connection could be made, the first moments of dread began to fill his heart. He dialed her grandparents home in Connecticut.
“Scott, Candace is dead,” said her grieving grandmother. “She was on the first plane that hit the World Trade Center.”
Disbelief, a terrible sense of loss, anger. Scott dealt with these emotions in the weeks that followed the 9/11 tragedy. He returned home for the memorial service in Connecticut to honor Candace. He kept in touch with their friends at Northeastern as they paid tribute to the girl everyone knew and loved.
This summer the National Honor Society of Collegiate Scholars held their annual seminar in Austin, Texas. During their three day conference, they build a playground for inner city children and named it the Candace Lee Williams Memorial Park.
Scott was asked to give the dedication speech. After extolling Candace’s virtues and accomplishments, he condemned the criminal acts that snuffed out his friend’s life. But anger turned to pride as he concluded.
“I feel honored to have been friends with such a beautiful human being. Candace has inspired me to dedicate my life for others as she did in her short 21 years.”
Maureen Potter lives in Clermont and volunteers at the Historic Village. She originally wrote this piece as part of a writing class as a teacher in Bethel, Connecticut. Scott is her son and Candace was his best friend in high school. This article was also submitted to the 9/11 Memorial and it was accepted into its archives.
She writes that Scott got his engineering degree from ASU and was hired by Boston-based Suffolk Construction. He remains with them today and is their CFO in San Diego. He is married and has two young daughters. He is actively involved in his local community and carries on the tradition of caring for others that Candace exemplified.