In 2001 I was an Airport Systems Analyst for US Air-ways Airlines in Pittsburgh. My assigned area was Airport operations, where I wrote procedures, and processes for the airports, as well as developing and testing requirements for enhancements of the computer applications used to manage passengers and aircraft flows.
As part of my job, I also managed and coordinated US Airways’ station openings for new destinations. On Sept. 11, I traveled to the corporate offices in Crystal City, Virginia for meetings concerning station openings. In addition to me, our departmental senior director, department manager and several additional analysts were a part of the group, as all had meetings to attend.
We arrived very early at the Washington, D.C. airport where the corporate van was waiting for us. After depart-ing from the airport, the driver turned on a local news radio program and shortly into the drive, we heard that an aircraft had hit one of the World Trade Towers. We all believed this was an accident. Then a second report of another aircraft flying into the towers, and we knew these were not accidents.
We arrived at our corporate offices and headed for what would become the situation room, where we began to coordinate finding all the aircraft that were currently in the air, setting up conference calls with our station leaders, and putting into place an interim plan to manage the airline. We had all our inbound European flights in the air, as well as a full complement of domestic flights.
All needed to be landed as quickly as possible in case any were a part of the terrorist’s attacks on our country. We were advised that the domestic flights had been directed to land as soon as possible and air traffic control took over coordinating landing them. However, because the U.S. airspace was closed to inbound traffic, our European flights were diverted to Newfoundland, Canada.
We were all so scared and worried about the attacks on our country as well as making sure we were doing all we could to secure passengers, station personnel and the aircraft. At one point our boss came into where I was work-ing and she spoke with fear in her voice, saying we are still missing an aircraft; “Oh, God, we are still missing one.”
I felt my own heartbeat jump with even more anxiety and fear coursing through me, I asked what can I do? Keep doing what you are, Ruth, we need to prepare our station people she said and left. Finally, we were notified by our operations in Pittsburgh that the aircraft had been located and was on the ground. Nothing but relief when we heard this news.
Later that morning, myself and the other analysts grabbed a conference room so we could not only discuss coordinating what still needed to be managed, but so we could keep up with emails and other work. It was a corner room with ceiling to floor windows. Suddenly, we heard a low flying aircraft and we looked out the windows to see an American Airlines aircraft flying very close to our building, shortly after, there was the sound of a loud explosion, and the air was filled with smoke.
We later found out the aircraft had crashed into the Pentagon. As we continued to handle questions from the stations and working on our plan for managing passengers who were not at their destination as well as those on future flights that were cancelled, we were advised that a plane had crashed near Pittsburgh. I thought, “Oh my God, my boys, who were in class at a Pittsburgh college.”
I yanked my cell phone out of my purse and attempted to call them; no service. All cell phone towers were shut down, to block terrorist communications. I tried to stay calm, but I was thinking, “How much more can I handle? I don’t know if my sons are alright.” As I breathed deeply to calm myself, in my heart I knew they were okay, but how I wished they were here so I could hug them close.
Finally, it was decided that we should travel back to Pittsburgh using a passenger van one of the forward-thinking analysts had secured. We headed out to the front of the building, our senior director, who was from Turkey, looked at each of us and he spoke.
“All of you are going to hear many stories about the people who are responsible for this attack, I want you to know these people are terrorists and are not Muslim, God will never forgive them for what they have done. As you know I am Muslim and my wife a Christian and we too believe in peace and we love all people, as you do.”
Then he looked down at the ground for a moment and slowly he spoke again.
“Do you smell the smoke? That is a smell you will never forget, it is the smell of death, of the people who lost their lives at the Pentagon.”
We all understood what was in his heart. He was correct. I have never forgotten that awful smell of death. In the days that followed there were many times I heard people declare all Muslims are terrorists and I remembered the words of our caring, wonderful director, many times calmly saying, “You are very wrong.”
Then the van came from the rental car company and we began the long ride back to the Pittsburgh. Once we were clear of Washington, D.C., our cells began to have reception. My first phone call was from my children, who were just as scared as I since they knew I was in D.C. We both promised each other to stay safe and said many I love you to each other.
Not long after that call, it was my father, in a very serious Hungarian accent, I heard, “Ruthie, this is your father, where are you right now? Are you safe?”
“Yes Pop, I am safe, and we are on our way back to Pittsburgh. I love you and mom very much and I will call you when I get home.”
“I love you too, sweetheart, and here is your mom.”
I assured her as well that I was ok and on my way home. We all looked around at each other, all of us exhausted and still in shock.
Each year on this date, the folks who shared this experience with me, hook up to remember together that horrific day and to help each other with the anxiety that we all feel.
One final note: We all worked very hard on many security projects, as did all the airlines, to ensure our passengers and personnel were safe. I am very proud of one project I did, which involved validating passenger names against the watch list. I needed to develop a pop-up message that would notify an agent the passenger is on the watch list but not have it understood by anyone else. I created the message, and it was implemented.
US Airways used a reservation and check-in system that is utilized by many carriers; years later I was working for a company which provided self-service systems for the hospitality industry. I was developing an enhancement for the airline’s self-service check in and needed to find out the what warning was returned in their system should the passenger be on the watch list.
I created a reservation in the carrier’s test system, and checked in the bad guy, lo and behold it was my message. The one I had developed for US Airways all those years ago. I logged in to another system and the same verbiage! How proud I am of this small contribution to our country’s security.
Ruth Adams is originally from Rockville, Maryland. She began working for US Airways right out of high school, when it was then known as Alleghany Airlines. She left US Airways in 2004 and moved to Clermont to help her sisters take care of their aging parents. She then worked as a business analyst until she retired this past August.
“I have had many jobs but working for an airline was always my most rewarding, it gets in your blood and I do miss it, however, not enough to give up retirement,” she wrote.