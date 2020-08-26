SCORE Mid-Florida, which serves Sumter, Marion and Lake counties, has three online programs next month to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts.
Sept. 1: Introduction to Google Analytics. Learn how to use Google Analytics to optimize your website to best meet client needs.
Sept. 14: Simplified Business Plan Preparation. Get expert advice from a serial entrepreneur on how to prepare a business plan.
Sept. 22: Hiring Made Easy. Hiring the right people is essential to business success. Learn how to hire effectively.
Free, confidential business mentoring is also available. Request mentoring and additional information on SCORE Mid-Florida at https://midflorida.score.org. Business mentors are needed, too. Do you have strong business experience? Are you ready to give back to your community?
Learn more at https://midflorida.score.org/volunteer.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).