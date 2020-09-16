The Clermont Garden Club’s choice for September Yard of the Month is 213 Compass Rose Drive in Groveland. This home and yard belong to club member Carol Walker, who has mixed colorful foliage and flowering plants in beds that wrap around every side of her home. Foliage plants include Hawaiian ti, copper plant, caladiums, coleus, crotons, oyster plants, variegated shell ginger and bromeliads. Mixed flowering plants include ixora, bird of paradise, vinca, marigold, and hibiscus, as well as texture plants like ferns, spider plants, papyrus, ilex, and Robeline palms. For information about the Clermont Garden Club, visit http://ClermontGardenClub.com.