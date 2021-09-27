Editor’s note: The News Leader is seeking other religious leaders in the communities of Clermont, Groveland, Minneola, Mascotte and Montverde to become contributors on what is intended to become a weekly feature. If interested, please contact Managing Editor Steve Steiner at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com
Psalm 117:1-2 “O praise the Lord, all ye nations: praise him, all ye people. For his merciful kindness is great toward us: and the truth of the Lord endureth for ever. Praise ye the Lord”
Quite often we overlook the small things as insignificant, but as the statement goes, “Good things come in small packages.” Many are the times when we feel small and unimportant; however, the smallest hymn from the book of Psalms gives to us the greatest message ever known: God loves us.
O Praise the Lord, All ye nations...all ye people
There is a universal invitation for all people, nations, individuals to come and praise the Lord. There are no divisions of peoples in God’s economy. God created man for fellowship and communion.
God is “not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:9) “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16)
This is also a prophetic verse in that one day all nations and peoples will praise the Lord. What a great encouragement to all believers.
For his merciful Kindness is great toward us
The love of God was expressed to us by his Son, Jesus Christ. Who came to this earth as a man to die and pay the wages of sin for us. (Romans 6:23) “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord”
Not only do we have mercy, we have kindness “toward” us. God desires to be involved in our lives, to bless us and encourage us, and to give us peace and hope. We have the Bible to know the character of God, and prayer to fellowship with God. He cares for us. “Casting all your care upon the Lord, For He careth for you”(1 Peter 5:7)
The Truth of God Endureth Forever
We are living in a time of constant change; it is hard to keep one’s bearings. World leaders, economic policy, what is acceptable and what is not, are always changing. It is of a great comfort that the Word of God is Eternal. (Psalm 119:89) “Forever, O Lord, thy word is settled in heaven.”
The Bible has been a constant source of encouragement and moral clarity for most of human history. It is a great comfort to have faith in something outside of one’s self; in a God who has been, is, and will be there for all of our life, and then into eternity.
We can have hope that when we “walk through the valley of the shadow of death” (Psalm 23:4) we will have Jesus there to guide and encourage us. (1John 5:13) “That ye may know that ye have eternal life through Jesus Christ Our Lord” (Romans 10:13) “For whosoever shall call upon the Lord shall be saved” God’s word has not changed, nor will it. It gives us great hope and optimism for the future because God is in control of all the earth and one day all nations and peoples will praise the Lord. May we continue to love the Lord, love others and look to the future for great things to come.
The Doxology
“Old Hundredth” is a tune that was written almost 500 years ago by Louis Bourgeois, with the words to the Doxology by Thomas Ken given to it about 400 years ago. A doxology is an expression of praise to God, or as in the Old Testament, “Hallelujah” or “Alleluia” Many congregations throughout the world and throughout time has sung: ”Praise God from whom all blessings flow; Praise Him, all creatures here below; Praise Him above ye heavenly hosts; Praise Father, Son and Holy Ghost. Amen.” A little song with a great message.
