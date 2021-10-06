Editor’s note: The News Leader is seeking other religious leaders in the communities of Clermont, Groveland, Minneola, Mascotte and Montverde to become contributors on what is intended to become a weekly feature. If interested, please contact Managing Editor Steve Steiner at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com
Mob mentality and power is a real thing. Some good certainly comes from a joint stand against wrongdoing, and the interconnectedness of the world today allows for this to happen so much more easily. Possibly too easily. How many people, products, or organizations have you witnessed fall prey to the cancel-culture phenomenon?
It can be a powerful tool for affecting change, but what if you become the target? Or maybe the question should not be if you become the target, but when you become the target. After all, we don’t even live up to our own standards we impose on others, so we know we too are broken and to blame at times.
The Apostle Paul wrote about this danger in his letter to the churches in Galatia. He wrote:
For you were called to be free, brothers and sisters; only don’t use this freedom as an opportunity for the flesh, but serve one another through love. For the whole law is fulfilled in one statement: Love your neighbor as yourself. But if you bite and devour one another, watch out, or you will be consumed by one another. (Galatians 5:13-15, CSB)
Note how this passage is all about relational connectedness. That’s what makes the gospel good news. It’s all about the restoration of broken relationships.
Because of sin (our brokenness and rebellion against God, the Creator), our relationship with the God we were created to live with and enjoy forever was fractured. The gospel is the good news that God loves us so graciously that He made a way for that to be restored through the sending of the Son of God, Jesus.
He came, lived a sinless life and died the death that you and I deserved on a cross, and then was raised back to life on the third day victorious over sin and death. This is truly good news! By faith in Jesus, we are forgiven and brought into a right standing relationship with God.
He paid our debt, so as Paul said, we are free. We are free from the punishment justly due for our sins. We are free to be back in an ever-joyous relationship with God. We are free from the burden of the laws given to function as a constant reminder that we need salvation outside of ourselves.
Paul reminds us of that freedom, but then gives a warning. That freedom can be wrongfully used to be hurtful. The gospel is not just the good news that our fractured relationship with God has been restored, but also that the fractured relationships we have with each other can now be restored. I love the picture he paints of how this plays out.
Imagine you are sitting at a cafe, your favorite dessert plated in front of you. Someone sits next to you, their favorite dessert before them. You notice they have locked eyes on your dessert, and before you know it, they’ve reached across and taken a giant bite out of your dessert. How dare they! You instinctively grab your fork and swipe the corner off of theirs. Back and forth, the two of you continue to make even by taking another bite out of the other’s dessert. That is, until you suddenly realize that neither of you have any dessert left, having eaten none of your own favorite. It’s been entirely devoured.
Isn’t this us if we continue to refuse to be gracious and offer forgiveness, but instead retaliate or simply cut off anyone who does wrong? If we cancel every person who fails us, we will soon find ourselves very lonely. We will have taken everyone out of our lives in self-righteousness, or we will have been removed in the undeniable reality that we are not right ourselves.
But if we can keep our eyes on the gospel, the way in which God graciously loves and forgives us, we can extend this same grace and forgiveness to others. We can be free when we remember that God knows us through and through, yet still loves us and says we belong to Him in Christ. Seeing His love for us will free us and empower us to truly love our neighbor as ourselves. When we see God as our infinite treasure, our full satisfaction and endless joy, we have no need to bite back.
Kevin Franklin is the pastor of Beloved Church. He may be reached at: kevin@belovedchurch.com