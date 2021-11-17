Chanukah is certainly one of the Jewish religious holidays that is better known throughout the world. It is a celebration that lasts eight days and nights, marked by candle lighting, songs, parties and special festive foods. The Jewish calendar doesn’t match the secular calendar exactly, so Chanukah can occur any time from late November through the month of December. This year Chanukah begins the evening of Nov. 28.
But what of its origins? The following is an excerpt from an article from myjewishlearning.com.
Historical Origins of Hanukkah
“Beginning in 167 BCE, the Jews of Judea rose up in revolt against the oppression of King Antiochus IV Epiphanes of the Seleucid Empire. The military leader of the first phase of the revolt was Judah the Maccabee, the eldest son of the priest Mattityahu (Mattathias).
In the autumn of 164, Judah and his followers were able to capture the Temple in Jerusalem, which had been turned into a pagan shrine. They cleansed it and rededicated it to Israel’s God. This event was observed in an eight-day celebration, which was patterned on Sukkot, the autumn festival of huts. Much later rabbinic tradition ascribes the length of the festival to a miraculous small amount of oil that burned for eight days.”
There are many concepts that accompany religious holidays whether they are Jewish or other. In this article I would like to explore the idea that the Chanukah story might possibly be the first time in history that a people was willing to fight for religious freedom.
Obviously, this requires substantial personal sacrifice to the degree that people put their lives on the line for what they believed against a regime that was militarily, substantially more powerful and better equipped. It occurs to me that this ideal is also a very American ideal.
People came to our shores in the early 17th century seeking religious freedom and 150 years later demanded political freedom as well. The revolutionary war that followed was against the most powerful military of the age, namely the British. As with the Chanukah story, not everyone supported the rebellion. Some in each situation were satisfied with the status quo. This certainly made the struggle more difficult.
The questions that present themselves include “What is the value of celebrating this holiday and what does the observance teach us?”
The answers don’t need to be complex. Each religious grouping has its own customs and traditions and Judaism is no different in that sense. These observances connect us to prior generations of our Jewish people in intimate ways that are sometimes very potent. They help us to understand who we are as a people and give us direction for the future.
The backdrop of Chanukah includes the involvement of God as we think of the success of the struggle as a product of divine intervention. The story also brings us to understand that we, the Jewish people, play a role in the course of events that determine our future. This presents the concept of a partnership between God and people.
In conclusion, Congregation Sinai of Groveland will celebrate Chanukah this year with congregational candle lightings and special services and we encourage all Jewish people in our area to learn more about Chanukah and celebrate this joyful holiday with family and friends. A special song we might give a listen to is “Light One Candle” by Peter, Paul and Mary.
May your Chanukah be special and wonderful this year.
Joseph Goldovitz is with Congregation Sinai, of Groveland. Visit: https://www.congregation-sinai.org/