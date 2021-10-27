Editor’s note: The News Leader seeks religious leaders of all faiths in the communities of Clermont, Groveland, Mascotte, Minneola and Montverde to write either articles, sermons or columns of religion, faith and values. If interested, contact Managing Editor Steve Steiner at ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com
Last week, guest Pastor John Thomas Yingling reflected upon Psalm 43. As a follow-up, he expounds upon Psalm 46 and David’s faith, particularly his confidence, in God.
He is our
• Confidence
• Consolation
• Courage
“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”
David suffered many trials, temptations and tribulations. Now, poetically, he describes his confidence in God. Violent tremors no longer brought fear and virulent tempests could not unnerve.
David learned to embrace an exceedingly present God. God is very present. He actively participates in every aspect of our lives. God cannot lie! “…He hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee. (Hebrews 13:5)
Beleaguered by battles and bitter betrayals, David lifts his thoughts toward God.
“There is a river, the streams whereof shall make glad the city of God, the holy place of the tabernacles of the most High.”
God is the source of that river, and from it flows everything that we need. What consolation it brings. Jesus said, “Whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall be a well of water springing up into everlasting life.” (John 4:14)
God inhabited Jerusalem then; now He dwells within our heart.
“He maketh wars to cease unto the end of the earth; he breaketh the bow, and cutteth the spear in sunder; he burneth the chariot in the fire.”
Soon the Lord Jesus will reign from Jerusalem. War will become obsolete. Have courage. God directs:
“Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.”
Martin Luther used to say, “Come, let us sing the 46th psalm and let them do their worst.” It was this psalm that inspired that great Reformation Hymn — “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God.”
“The LORD of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah.”
“A mighty fortress is our God,
a bulwark never failing;
our helper he, amid the flood
of mortal ills prevailing.
For still our ancient foe does seek to work us woe;
his craft and power are great,
and armed with cruel hate,
on earth is not his equal.”
Martin Luther
Pastor John Thomas Yingling’s guest religion column(s) come to the News Leader courtesy of Pastor Joel Shackelford, the spiritual leader at Faith Baptist Church, 14745 Johns Lake Road, Clermont. Call 407-654-8989. Pastor Yingling is president of Baptist International Outreach.