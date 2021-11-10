“In my distress I cried unto the Lord, and he heard me.” (Psalm 120:1)
What a wonderful passage of scripture.
There are many times when one finds himself in the distresses of this life. Distresses can come in many forms. They can be financial, health-related or brought about through interpersonal relationships.
The author of this Psalm was dealing with personal relationships. He was in turmoil from the distresses but was unsure of the exact origin of the slanders and saying attacking him.
“Deliver my soul, O Lord, from lying lips, and from a deceitful tongue.” (Psalm 120:2)
There are times when one is in distress and is unsettled regarding the attacks on him or his family. “Why?” is a question often asked. “Who is my accuser?” “Why is the Lord allowing this to happen to me?” “I just do not understand!”
It is a hard place to be in when distresses come into one’s life. But they will come and the Lord will hear His child’s pleas. Realize that these distresses are real. Satan would desire Christians to believe that their problems are many times bigger that they and are exaggerated; but they are an inevitable facts of life.
“It rains on the just and the unjust.” (Matthew 5:45)
This realization accomplishes several things. First, it dispels paranoia and helps one to accept the fact that everyone is not attacking him. He does have true friends who care for him. The Psalmist was not alone when he wrote these words. There were people about him who loved and cared for him: family, friends, and even acquaintances. Many times, one hears only the angry outpourings and misses the whispers of love.
Second, it places problems in the right perspective. It is often the noises of the conflict that distract, and not the battle itself. Many times, the attack of the enemy is surprisingly strong, and the realization that friends or family may be the tools in the attack can be disheartening. The Scriptures warn, “Satan goeth about as a raging lion, seeking whom he may devour” (1 Peter 5:8)
It is important to keep the perspective that Satan is the adversary, not others.
Not only are distresses real, they are often personal in nature. Attacks are often directed at vulnerable character weaknesses or even loved ones. These attacks can be so crippling that one is tempted to quit. If the attacks were not directed at weak area, it would not be difficult to dismiss them lightly.
When they personally hurt and wound deeply it can cause one to become bitter and uncaring for others: one is no longer a minister of God unto good works. When human attackers are faceless or unknown, it is easy to suspect everyone; especially those who happen to hold different opinions or philosophies.
Throughout the conflict it is important to be mindful of the fact that God is watching and will preserve and protect His child. It is a great comfort to the believer that he has the assurance that he can call upon God and be heard.
The author states that he has judged his motives and declares, “I am for peace.” (Psalm 120:7) When the conflict comes, motives need to be judged. The believer must be able to state that he desires peace, for himself and others around him, and that it is the attacker who wishes the distress to continue.
What is the solution? When misunderstood, the believer must “cry unto the Lord,”believing that he will be heard. It is imperative that the believer develop the habit of calling on the Lord as soon as a difficult situation arises. This practice releases the child of God from the stress of the problems and allows the Lord to begin working His perfect will.
Rev. Elisha Hoffman (1839-1929) was asked by a woman who was battling with great discouragement, “What shall I do?” Hoffman replied, “You cannot do better than to take all your sorrows to Jesus. You must tell Jesus.” Upon reaching his office, Rev. Hoffman penned the following words and set them to an original tune:
I must tell Jesus all of my trials, I cannot bear these burdens alone:
In my distress He kindly will help me, He ever loves and cares for His own.
Refrain: I must tell Jesus! I must tell Jesus! I cannot bear these burdens alone;
I must tell Jesus! I must tell Jesus! Jesus can help me, Jesus alone
Pastor Joel Shackelford is the spiritual leader at Faith Baptist Church, 14745 Johns Lake Road, Clermont. Call 407-654-8989.
