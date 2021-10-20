Editor’s note: The News Leader seeks religious leaders of all faiths in the communities of Clermont, Groveland, Mascotte, Minneola and Montverde to write articles of religion, faith and values. If interested, please contact Managing Editor Steve Steiner at 352-242-9818, or: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com
There are three steps found in Psalm 43 regarding depression:
1. Pray again
2. Pursue again
3. Praise again
This psalm, more than likely, is an addendum to the previous one; nevertheless, it stands alone as a desperate prayer for seasons of depression. David remembered to pray again.
“Judge me, O God, and plead my cause against an ungodly nation: O deliver me from the deceitful and unjust man.”
How often must we return to the Lord with the same petitions? When will we receive the evidence of His promises? Declare me, defend me, deliver me! We have heard these prayers before. The Lord Jesus said, “…men ought always to pray, and not to faint.” (Luke 18:1)
David remembered to pursue again. His answers had not come. The affirmation of God’s presence was still absent; yet David reached for the Word of God:
“O send out thy light and thy truth: let them lead me; let them bring me unto thy holy hill, and to thy tabernacles. Then will I go unto the altar of God, unto God my exceeding joy: yea, upon the harp will I praise thee, O God my God.”
Depression is one of Satan’s favorite tools. We must choose to seek God, especially when we do not feel like it. We must never stop reaching for Him.
David remembered to praise again. “Why art thou cast down, O my soul? and why art thou disquieted within me? hope in God: for I shall yet praise him, who is the health of my countenance, and my God.”
David knew what Charles Spurgeon learned from his fight with depression: “Sing in trouble, because God loves to hear his people sing in the night.”
This is faith. When Paul and Silas found themselves in prison for serving the Lord, they chose to praise God. “And at midnight Paul and Silas prayed, and sang praises unto God: and the prisoners heard them.” (Acts 16:25)
When depression sets in we must pray again, we must pursue again, and we must praise again. God is faithful. He hears and He answers our prayers! “…in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.” (Galatian 6:9)
