FROM AIMEE STANLEY
I am thrilled to assume the Chair position at this vibrant business organization. My focus is to help businesses connect in a meaningful way to benefit them and our community. We can continue to achieve prosperity for South Lake County through building strong relationships and working together
The Chamber team wishes you prosperity, health and joy in the New Year.
FROM DAVID COLBY
As 2021 came to a close, The Chamber is happy to report it was a year of success, despite many challenges that COVID presented globally. Businesses were challenged to navigate new territory to prosper, and as we found innovative ways to stay connected, Chamber membership increased and as Chamber President, I am confident that 2022 will track in a positive direction as South Lake County continues to grow.
I am pleased to welcome Aimee Stanley as our 2022 Board Chair. Aimee is a highly-skilled, strategic thinker who has built two successful businesses in South Lake. Her passion, commitment to community and leadership abilities will help guide our organization as we continue our mission of providing value to our members and community in the year ahead.