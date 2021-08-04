Looking to do something out of the ordinary? Something that will— literally — expand your horizons? Consider hang gliding.
Hang gliding is an air sport or recreational activity in which a pilot flies a light, non-motorized foot-launched heavier-than-air aircraft called a hang glider. Most modern hang gliders are made of an aluminum alloy or composite frame covered with synthetic sailcloth to form a wing.
A BRIEF HISTORY
According to an article by Paul Glenshaw in the August 2019 edition of “Air and Space” magazine, flying enthusiasts in the 1960s-1970s “ … fulfilled the dream of accessible, inexpensive, birdlike flight for humans. Hang glider pilot Erika Klein, communications manager for the United States Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (USHPA), explains why the sport caught on. “If you ever flew a kite and wished you could be flying up there with the kite—[but] flying free, flying away,” she says, “that’s basically what it is. It’s just a big kite, and you’re attached to it, and you can go pretty much wherever you want.”
Glenshaw further wrote that “ … However, while hang gliding grew in popularity in the 1960s-1970s, its origins dated back to the late 1940s when Francis Regallo (who eventually became an aeronautical engineer with NASA) created the first flexible winged craft. As basic physics explained , the gliders gain lift and speed by entering a thermal - a column of warm air rising from the ground which meets at the base of a cloud - basically, the glider “cloud hops” to stay in the air.“
LOCALLY SPEAKING
Here in Lake County, you might not find a greater enthusiast for hang gliding than Eric Williams.
“I’m the kind of guy who did everything: scuba, motorcycles, airplanes, but this —hang gliding — trumps everything,” said Williams, owner of Paradise Airsports, who emphasized this is a sport in which anyone of any age can participate. “This isn’t an elite sport, and it is a safe sport with an instructor on a tandem flight. I have taken my 3-year-old grandson up on a flight, and I’ve also gone up with a 93-year-old man.”
A certified instructor, Williams wants to expand the number of people participating. However, plans he had to offer an internship program at Lake County’s community college were put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But he isn’t deterred, as he deems it necessary to train future generations.
“We need more youth in this sport,” he said.
HOW IT WORKS
Before you are strapped into the hang glider and then towed by an ultralight plane to 2000 feet and released with the instructor guiding the glider, there is on-the-ground training.
Another aspect is assembling the glider. At Paradise Airsports, Yaro Posado, took about 20 minutes to assemble his glider. A “regular” who also is certified, he said he has flown 40-50 miles in one flight.
The adventure begins with the person hooked into a harness, along with an instructor, according to Victoria Nelson, who oversees daily operations; she also serves as a “chauffer” ferrying those who have landed back to an area where spectators are seated.
OFF WE GO
A couple from Satellite Beach, who have enjoyed activities such as kite boarding and jet surfing, awaited their first-ever hang gliding adventure.
“This is just something to do on a weekend day,” one of them said, declining to provide their names.
Meanwhile, one spectator, a mother, cheered on her son who was working towards his solo certification. However, she was greatly relieved when he was back on ground.
As for Williams himself, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard and offers veterans rides in his planes and hang gliders as his way of saying thank you for their services. In fact, many of the hang gliding enthusiasts are military personnel.
Others, like Williams, are airplane pilots. He underscored a difference between flying a plane he owns (which he refers to as a truck and just a way to get back and forth) to hang gliding.
“With my ‘truck,’ I have to follow flight plans, and all of the rules of operating an aircraft. With a hang glider, I am free to do what I want,” he said.
ABOUT PARADISE AIRSPORTS
Williams, along with two close friends, purchased the property from a Groveland family who had owned the property since the 1880s. The airstrip and several hangars were built to serve their cropdusting business.
Williams developed some of the property, naming it Wilotree Park, adding an RV and Camping site, complete with a fishing lake and swimming pool.
Williams also renovated one of the hangar buildings into modern guest suites.
OTHER ACTIVITIES/ATTRACTIONS
Last year, his company sponsored the 2020 World Hang Gliding Championships. Pilots from all over the world met to compete in exercises with their gliders, testing the ability of the pilot and the glider and its equipment.
The property has been the site for music festivals and fly-in breakfasts. Williams has plans for additional future events.
WANT TO GO?
There are three height levels and costs associated with each level.
2500 feet: $1793,500 feet: $230One mile: $269
Paradise Airsports operates Thursday-Monday. It is recommended that reservations be made one to two weeks in advance. Flights are dependent upon weather conditions.
Paradise Airsports/Wilotree Park is located at 6548 Groveland Airport Road, Groveland.
Contact Victoria Nelson for more information at 352-429-0210.
Managing editor Steve Steiner contributed to this article. He can be reached at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.