On Dec. 18, the Clermont Police Department hosted a multi-agency DUI/Sobriety Checkpoint.
During the operating hours, approximately 511 vehicles were contacted inside the checkpoint area. Of those vehicles, approximately 21 were pulled to the side for further investigation. This resulted in a total of seven arrests: four arrests for DUI and three arrests for driver’s license violations.
ABOUT THE CHECKPOINT
The Clermont Police Department conducts these high visibility enforcement checkpoints to spread the message, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
Impaired driving is a deadly epidemic that costs over 10,000 lives each year.
By participating in this event, the Clermont Police Department made a bold statement this holiday season that we have zero tolerance for those who choose to drive while impaired.
Help us keep Clermont roads safe; designate a sober driver, use a ride share service, call a friend, or call a cab.
A SPECIAL THANKS
Joining the CPD were law enforcement partners Lake County Sheriff’s Office; Groveland Police Department; Mascotte Police Department; Eustis Police Department; Leesburg Police Department; and Fruitland Park Police Department.
Additional help beyond law enforcement partners included the City of Clermont; MADD Central Florida; Car Store Towing; ACME Barricades; Lynx Park & Ride; and Federal Signal Corporation.
Honorary guests who supported and attended the checkpoint included:
• Assistant State Attorney Jonathan Olsen
• From the Keri Anne Demott Foundation: Bill Demott, Lacey Demott, Casey Demott and Billy Demott.
• From the Purple Hearts for Tee: In Memory of Tierra Chambers team: Jamie Andrews Thomas, Betty Ward, Jailyn Chambers and Makai Smith.
Both of these groups have suffered the loss of a loved one to an impaired driver.
Lieutenant Nick Bloom, is with the Administrative Services division of the Clermont Police Department.