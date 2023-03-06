Among the number of events Shalom Y’All presents is its Spring Things and Blings Craft Fair.
Turnout at last year’s event, which featured just 13 vendors, was such a success that the vendors said they would definitely return … provided it would be at a larger venue.
That’s why this year’s Spring Things and Blings Craft Fair will be taking place from noon-4 p.m., March 26 at the Clermont Arts and Performance Center.
Moving the event there has an added bonus. This year more than 50 vendors will be participating in the event, which is free to the public.
ABOUT SHALOM Y’ALL
Shalom Y’All is an outreach program at Congregation Sinai in Groveland. Its goal is to expand togetherness by achieving community while enjoying friendships, culture, education and embracing one’s Judaic heritage.