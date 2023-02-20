The Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra will present its Shamrocks & Sunshine Concert on March 9 and 10.
The program will include compositions by John Williams, four movements of Leroy Anderson’s “Irish Suite,” and beloved tunes such as “Danny Boy, Shenandoah, and Lord of the Dance.”
Following intermission, the second half commences with Leroy Anderson’s fast-paced “Fiddle-Faddle,” to be followed with Concert Master and violin virtuoso Konstantin Dimitrov, who will perform “Intro & Rondo Capriccioso” by the French master, Camille Saint-Saens. Tenor Marco Romano will sing the famous “O Sole Mio.” From there it is on to “Cinema Paradiso” by Ennio Morricone.
Dimitrov returns with hometown fiddling in “Orange Blossom Special.” Principal guest conductor Carl Topilow of the Cleveland Pops, will step up the romantic nostalgia with his green clarinet performing a “Glenn Miller Medley.” The evening ends with “America the Beautiful.”
CONCERT LOCATIONS
Thursday, March 9
Living Drama Theatre (in the Eustis Plaza)
431 Plaza Drive
Eustis
Friday, March 10
Minneola City H
800 U.S. 27
Minneola
TICKETS
$42 in advance, $45 at the door
FOR INFORMATION
www.FloridaLakesSymphonyOrchestra.com
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3If4Ep4