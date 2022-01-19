Smoke appears to be coming off the head of the person in the barber chair, but it isn’t smoke. It’s the vapors from the hot towels wrapped around the head of the client. In a short while the towels will be removed and Maria Bonano will be shaving the client.
Barbers trust hot towels because these make facial hair easier to shave. Wrapping the customer’s face in a hot towel creates a healthy shaving environment for the skin. From opening the pores to softening hair, hot towels allow straight razors to glide over skin for a close, comfortable, blemish-free shave.
Bonano is one of (currently) two tonsorial artists at The Tonsorium Mens Grooming Lounge by Juliet that opened this past Dec. 1, 2021 at 630 Eighth St. The other tonsorial artist is owner Juliet Gonzalez.
However, you don’t need to call them tonsorial artists. Being called barbers is fine with each of them. It’s also preferable being called barbers rather than hair stylists.
TONSORIAL ARTIST:
In early times barbers were known as tonsorial artists. The barber pole of red, white, and blue was used to let people know that the individual could not only cut hair and shave beards, but also could perform tooth extraction, bloodletting and even some surgery.
But why call it a tonsorium if it is a barber shop for men (although women can also patronize the place)?
TONSORIUM:
From the Latin noun tonsor meaning “clipper” and the verb tondere meaning “to shear,” a tonsorium is a location where a skilled barber, or tonsorial artist, offers services.
It’s more than a barber shop,” said Ed Gonzalez, husband and partner to Juliet, and the more loquacious of the two; Juliet is quiet and soft-spoken, and often reticent to speak. Soon to retire from his career in the military, the couple came upon the concept of a tonsorium during a time when they were stationed in Germany and were impressed. “We brought the concept from Germany.”
Unlike a standard barber shop, a tonsorium offers other features unrelated to hair cuts and shaves. The Tonsorium also offers beer and wine, as well as a cigar humidor and smoking area located in the rear of the building in an outdoor patio environment. While there is a complete setup for manicures and pedicures, Juliet is currently seeking a professional to fulfill that position.
The couple pointed out the beer and wine bar, as well as the cigar “bar.”
“Everything we are doing is local,” he said. “The wine comes from Lakeridge Winery, the beer from Suncreek, and we purchase the cigars from Ol’ Times.” There are 22 brands of cigars available.
The Tonsorium is Juliet’s first venture as an entrepreneur, although she has been cutting men’s hair for more than 10 years, starting when she was in Germany. She would cut her husband’s hair and soon other soldiers began going to her to get haircuts. She began formal training when the couple returned to the U.S. and were stationed in Texas.
IT’S NOW OR NEVER
“She had supported my dreams. Now it was time for her to pursue her dreams,” said Ed. He wasn’t just speaking about her going to barber school. It was going into business. The opportunity presented itself when the location they now occupy became available.
“In November we decided the time was now. We knew we wanted to be in downtown Clermont from the beginning,” said Juliet, who cited the exciting mix of businesses in the downtown. “We want to be a part of it. We want to be a part of that mix.”
Once the die was cast, it was a scramble to meet the Dec. 1 opening Juliet wanted. Fortunately, everything fell into place, from obtaining the necessary permits and other paperwork, to acquiring the furnishings and decor. It wasn’t alway easy, however.
“There were plenty of ‘72 hours’ without sleeping,” she said, smiling.
But the goal was reached and the open for business sign was lit up on Dec. 1.
While the reception from the community is overwhelmingly positive — especially the reviews on its Facebook page — there are challenges. As earlier stated, she still seeks a professional to handle manicures and pedicures. Plus there are several chairs available to be rented.
“One of the challenges is men comfortable having a woman cut their hair,” said Juliet. “Many men have never experienced having their hair cut by a woman.
This is especially so since in addition to her and Bonano, the only other person involved is the “barista,” Melissa DeLeon. But as a professional, a particular challenge often comes down to this: fixing bad haircuts.
The three make up an eclectic mix. Bonano and Gonzalez know each other from their time together at barber school. Joining together was a no-brainer for Bonano, who is also an instructor at a barber school.
“When she told me she was opening up, I wanted to be part of the experience,” Bonano said.
DeLeon, who is a professional pastry chef and who was introduced to the Gonzalez’s through a mutual friend, also was eager to hop on board.
“When they told me what they were doing, I was like, I’m in,” said DeLeon.
LEARN MORE
The Tonsorium Mens Grooming Lounge by Juliet
630 Eighth St.
352-630-4956
Hours of operation:
Sunday/Monday: CLOSED
Tuesday-Wednesday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.