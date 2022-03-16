“Napa! Napa,” shout Family Christian School kindergarten students as soon as they see her. So excited are they to see her patrolling the grounds with School Resource Officer Marc Gelbke that it’s near difficult to contain their enthusiasm and rush to surround Napa with hugs and pets.
But wait they do until Gelbke lets kindergarten teacher Jordan Gillespie know it’s OK. Reminding the children to be gentle, Gillespie then gives the children permission to approach. It’s a bit intimidating for 11-month-old Napa, a pointador (a mix of German Shorthair Pointer and Labrador), and she tries hiding behind Gelbke, but he doesn’t allow it.
Little by little, Napa relaxes as the children surround her.
“It will take about another year and then she’ll be solid,” Gelbke said. It’s her age that has her unsure. In fact, she’s younger than most dogs who are trained for similar purposes. However, it was her demeanor, as well as “nod” from her predecessor that prompted Napa’s early start in her career as a combination school resource and therapy dog.
According to Gelbke, Napa was part of a program under the auspices of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, “Paws and Stripes.”
“They take dogs out of shelters that they believe will fit the program,” Gelbke said. Only about 10% of the dogs end up qualifying. Those that do are then trained by prison inmates for 12 weeks. After that, various law enforcement agencies, as well as non-law agencies are invited to select dogs.
Gelbke said that Napa was an “early graduate” because her predecessor, Zoey, selected her. Zoey was Gelbke’s other school resource dog and it was time for her to retire after nine years of service; she now enjoys her retirement as Gelbke’s household companion. The two get along swimmingly well, he said. He added that once her vest is removed, that Napa is like any puppy, bouncing around, barking and playing with abandon.
It wasn’t difficult convincing the school administration to introduce this program, according to Principal Dr. Aaron Gonzalez.
“We tried this out as a pilot project and it worked out exceedingly well,” said Gonzalez. “She’s a great addition.”
In fact, it’s difficult to decide who is more excited, the children or the adults. They all grow excited when they see her, starting from the beginning of the school day, to when Gelbke makes his round patrolling the premises, to the end of the school day.
“It’s a valuable resource for the students and the school,” said Gonzalez. Gelbke concurred.
Through Napa, he is able to pick up information (and no, Napa doesn’t “wear a wire”). As she pets Napa, one kindergarten student tells Gelbke she has a sister in the third grade at the school, a fact he didn’t know before.
HOW SHE GOT HER NAME
When Gelbke first saw her on the internet, her name originally was Nala. However, when Gelbke requested further information, whoever responded hit the wrong key on the keyboard. By the time he was informed of the misspelling, Gelbke was so used to Napa that he decided to stick with that name.