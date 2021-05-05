The Block Building Ministries Aktion Club shoe drive got a boost recently when Kiwanis Club of Clermont’s sponsored Key Clubs joined the project.
Specifically, East Ridge High School’s Key Club faculty advisor, Jared Frick, turned the project over to his students. Key Club student Maddison Borns wasted no time in helping out with the collection drive. She collected 35 pairs of shoes from family and neighbors to add to the increasing amount of shoes donated to the Aktion Club.
The Aktion Club continues to accept slightly used or unused shoes. If you would like to help out, donations can be dropped off at the Building Blocks Ministries, 548 South US Hwy. 27, Suites B & C, in Clermont.
Call 352-536-9264 for more information.