According to the Facebook page of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating an incident from Friday, Sept. 23, in which someone at Lake Minneola High School air-dropped a photograph during class threatening to do a school shooting.
The message was sent at approximately 1:25 p.m., which is roughly five minutes before the last class change. Because of the timing, the decision was made to lock the school down so that deputies could immediately investigate.
The Facebook post went on to further state that once the person responsible for the threat is identified that he or she will be arrested, as the Sheriff’s Office takes these matters very seriously and detectives are committed to holding accountable those who choose to make these threats, create fear, and disrupt the learning process.
The school was dismissed approximately 10 minutes later than normal this afternoon due to the investigation and lock down. Out of an abundance of caution and to give parents some peace of mind, the dismissal took place with a heavy law enforcement presence and went smoothly.
At the conclusion of the report on its Facebook page, the LCSO asked anyone with information concerning the identity of the person responsible for this threat to please call Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS, where they could be eligible for a cash reward.