After 33 years in its original location, Showcase of Citrus, the old-timey looking attraction on U.S. 27, known for its U-Pick citrus, farm animals, gemstone mine, and monster truck rides, has moved a quarter of a mile up the road.
“Due to a sudden shift in family dynamics we relocated to a property that we own,” said Tara Boshell, who is intimately involved in the operation.
Because of the sudden need to relocate, it was “all hands on deck.”
“The hardest thing about the whole move was the stress it put on everybody. We had less than 10 days’ notice that we had 30 days to get everything moved over,” said Josh Arnold, one of John Arnold Jr. 's sons; John Arnold Jr. owns Showcase of Citrus. “We had to pull 16-hour days just to get it all done.”
But it was “mission accomplished.”
“We never thought it would be possible to relocate this fun, crazy, quirky, family venue in just a mere 33 days, but with the help of family, crew, and members of the community, we managed to move the entire operation over,” said Boshell.
Forced to roll up their sleeves once more, they did the impossible — during a hurricane no less — and moved the entire operation, including a large number of farm animals, up the road to a larger and new open-air barn backdropped by a private lake nestled within an orange grove.
Owner John Arnold Jr., a third-generation farmer, counts himself lucky.
“Our mission is to start over with the security of land ownership and continue to provide generations of fun experiences connecting people with the land, not only for our family and the community, but for generations to come,” he said. “It all starts right now, and we couldn’t be more excited.”
WORK STILL TO BE DONE
Even after the move, there’s still more to do and build. A typical work day for the family starts around 5 a.m.
“We have a lot to get done before the sun comes up and the doors open,” said Hunter Boshell, a daughter of Tara’s. “No day is ever the same, but the animals always need feeding, everything has to be purchased and restocked before we even open.”
A normal day of operation is 9 a.m.-7 p.m. every day of the year and after the last guest leaves, the family returns to the bulldozers, hammers and other machinery to keep building the new and improved family attraction one piece at a time.
THE NEW SITE
“Same farm, different barn,” said Hunter, who then reeled off some of the changes, such as the monster truck adventure’s all-new route, the differing U-pick areas, and even the farm animals, which now have a new home to romp and roam. “We’re excited to greet guests, both new and old, to our new, bigger and better, upgraded facility.”
The roads aren’t paved yet, landscaping has barely begun, but it is amazing how much has been accomplished in a short amount of time, especially considering that just two months ago the new location was only a barn in the middle of the woods.
Despite what has yet to still be done, monster truck rides are already back in action, food trucks are grilling up food, and an open-air barn is serving up beer, wine and mimosa’s. There’s even live music on the weekends.
“We’re bigger and better than ever,” said Boshell.
WHAT TO EXPECT
The new location is being called Showcase 2.0, and for good reason.
Tigers guard a vintage farm tractor at the entrance; tiki huts are lorded over by titanic railroad crossings;and dinosaurs await their next victim … er, meal.
One thing that hasn’t changed is Showcase’s eclectic, kitschy spirit, and the owner’s can-do attitude.
“It’s a family affair for families,” said Tara, and it’s easy to see why. The entire attraction is rampant with colorful dinosaurs, a nine-foot tall Bigfoot, a gem mine playground and as already stated, a new monster truck ride with a new more exciting route.
GRAND OPENINGS IN THE WORKS
Instead of just one grand opening, there will be additional ones as future projects are completed, according to Tara Boshell.