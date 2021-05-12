Sigma Phi Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha met April 25 at the home of Christine Bishop and installed new officers. The installation included an interesting educational session on the benefits of different herbs, as well.
Two awards were given following the installation: Woman of the Year to Sylvia Watler and Miss Enthusiasm to Christine Bishop.
Sigma Phi will host a Bingo fundraiser on May 16, to be held at 2 p.m. at the Mainstreet Bank, 1515 Highway 50, Clermont.
For more information or to reserve your spot, contact Joy at joy.lehnert@yahoo.com. CDC guidelines will be followed.