Sigma Phi sisters of Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority recently met for a luncheon meeting at Carrabba’s in Clermont. President Sylvia Watler announced the awards Sigma Phi received from the State Board: Chapter of the Year and first place for philanthropic hours. In addition, Janet Jones won first runner up for State Woman of the Year. Joy Lehnert was recognized as Miss Enthusiasm of the chapter. Sigma Phi also celebrated their 8th anniversary on Jan. 30, at the home of Chris Bishop. Pinky Barbour shared a brief history of the founding of the chapter.