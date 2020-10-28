This happy fellow is Dominick Molinaro, and if you ever visited the Clermont Historic Village when he was volunteering, you will recognize that infectious smile. Dominick was one happy fellow who was blessed with many talents. And singing was not least among them.
Sadly, Dominick passed away on Sept. 28, just one week after his 92nd birthday. Too young to fight in World War II (his dad wouldn’t let him drop out of high school to enlist), Dominick and both his younger brothers were drafted during the Korean Conflict.
Because of the Sullivan Law, Dominick was called back to the States while his brothers remained in the war zone. One brother was killed in action and the other was wounded. As the oldest, Dominick always carried that burden with him. But only those close to him were aware of his grief.
He was always upbeat and never met a stranger. Those qualities shone through not only when he volunteered, but for over 40 years as he played the drums and sang in the Brothers Two Trio on Long Island. He also enjoyed building plywood, holiday and lawn decorations and painting.
The father of two, Dominick was preceded in death by his wife and daughter. His son, Rick, survives him, as does one granddaughter and one great-grandson. Several years ago, his daughter, Susan, planted a tree on the grounds of the Historic Village. After she died suddenly, Dominick lovingly tended to that tree until his health prevented him from doing so. A memorial brick is now in place by the tree in his honor.