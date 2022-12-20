Strolling through downtown Clermont Friday, Dec. 20, singing Christmas holiday songs such as “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Have a Holly, Jolly Christmas, Jingle Bell Rock” and other favorites were the school age program students from Magic Moments Learning Center.
Following rehearsals that ran about 60 to 90 minutes the past several days, according to one of the carolers, they were ready, enthusiastic (and on-key) as they traveled the streets, singing their songs and bringing smiles to all who had the good fortune to be present when they arrived.
“We sang for the city council,” said Kameron Bailey, 10.
It was one of their first appearances and according to one of the adults supervising the students, they had walked into the middle of a meeting at city hall.
Having the children go through downtown singing at various locations is not a new venture.
“Every year we do this,” said Cheryl Rydzewski, one of the adults.
With the conclusion of the songs at one location, it was on to the next.