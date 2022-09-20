Bring on the heat and the humidity, ‘cause these were no challenges to the annual Sips ‘’n’ Salsa celebration held Sept. 17 at Waterfront Park; not when there were many opportunities to feast upon dishes from various countries in Central America, South America and the Caribbean, dance to Latin music, and take in a number of activities, such as chihuahua races and making salsa.
One of the more popular events held at Waterfront Park each year (not counting the years COVID-19) suspended gatherings, Sips ‘n’ Salsa drew in several thousands eager to indulge, not just cuisine, but also to experience the culture.
And experience it they did, in droves, with taste buds satisfied, thirsts slaked, and just a great time overall.