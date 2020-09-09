The future of Pollack-Rubinson Wildlife Preserve on Old Highway 441 in Mount Dora is uncertain, as a legal dispute between current and past property owners moves forward.
Located across the highway from St. Patrick Catholic Church and owned by Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society (OVAS), the six acres are at the center of a legal challenge by the previous owner, Kenneth Rubinson, who deeded the Orange County property to the Audubon chapter as a donation.
March 12, Rubinson filed a complaint suing the Audubon chapter for attempting to sell the property and other actions. The suit claims Jerry Bohmann, then-president of OVAS, and Rubinson came to an agreement in 2007 for the property to be donated to the chapter, with it “perpetually maintained and preserved in its natural condition.”
In a statement, the Audubon chapter said, “While OVAS and its board members cannot comment on the specifics of Mr. Rubinson’s allegations, OVAS and its board members adamantly deny the claims, and have moved to dismiss Mr. Rubinson’s Complaint.”
A hearing regarding the defendants’ motion to dismiss the complaint is scheduled for Sept. 21, as a Zoom meeting. Access information is posted in the case document section of Orange County’s Nineth Circuit Court website.
Mike Cliburn, who has lived near the property since 1994, said he and his neighbors became concerned about the developments as rumors spread about the property being sold for commercial development. But as he dug into the ins and outs of the matter, he soon realized it was quite complicated.
“It’s not like there’s a white hat and a black hat here,” he said, referring to the simplistic good guy–bad guy analogy used in old cowboy movies.
One point of contention is the existence of a conservation easement, which Rubinson claims was executed in 2007, amended the next year to allow a sign to be posted on the site and, in 2019, improperly released from the property at the request of OVAS.
According to information in OVAS March-April 2020 newsletter, the small Audubon chapter’s board of directors voted in 2018 to divest itself of the property as a cost-saving measure, due to lack of resources, and attempted to donate the acreage to three different non-profits groups, all of which refused the offer.
“OVAS is dedicated to and remains committed to supporting the conservation of local habitats, birds and wildlife,” the chapter said in a statement.
The preserve is well-wooded, Cliburn said, noting he and his neighbors have seen a wide variety of wildlife coming and going from the property, including gopher tortoises, owls, foxes, quail, bobcats, bears, turkeys, whippoorwills, nesting hawks, rabbits and butterflies.