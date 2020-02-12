Lake County Fire Rescue held a pinning ceremony yesterday to promote six firefighters to the rank of lieutenant. Fire Chief Jim Dickerson and Deputy Fire Chief Chris Sievert led the ceremony.
“I challenge the six new lieutenants here today to always be agents of change as they continue to serve the public,” said Fire Chief Jim Dickerson.
Lieutenants are selected from qualified candidates who attend in-house classes and pass a lieutenant’s exam with a score of 75 or higher. They are also evaluated for interpersonal skills, tactical consideration and public speaking. These skills will help them in their additional firefighting responsibilities, which include taking control of fire scenes, overseeing equipment and ensuring it is in proper working order, and managing their teams.
“Not only will these new lieutenants serve as co-officers and leaders, but they will also take on the role of mentor to those serving under them,” said Deputy Fire Chief Chris Sievert.
Each new lieutenant’s promotion will be honored at the annual pinning ceremony on March 13 at Lake-Sumter State College.
For more information on Lake County Fire Rescue, visit https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/offices/fire_rescue or follow its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFireRescue.