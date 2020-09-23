Six Lake County students have been named semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program: Jackson Cheplick from East Ridge High School; Audrey Lord and Ruarai McKenna from Eustis High School; and Kendyl
Cardwell, Jathin Gadiparthi and Avery Morrison from Montverde Academy.
The six are among 16,000 high school seniors recently announced nationwide who have an opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. From approximately 16,000 semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishment and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.