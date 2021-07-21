PALATKA — Florida has more than 4,200 natural lakes, and nearly 1,500 of those are within the boundaries of the St. Johns River Water Management District. On July 13, the District’s Governing Board recognized July 2021 as Lakes Appreciation Month, joining the North American Lake Management Society (NALMS) and groups around the country in the annual proclamation to raise awareness of lakes’ importance and benefits.
“Preserving and restoring the lakes in our District is at the heart of our work,” said St. Johns River Water Management District Executive Director and former NALMS President Dr. Ann Shortelle. “By implementing proven approaches, the District and our partners are achieving significant improvements, such as reducing phosphorus concentrations while pilot testing new technologies to improve our lakes’ health.”
The St. Johns River has many large lakes along its length, starting with Blue Cypress Lake at its headwaters and flowing though Washington, Harney, Jesup, Monroe and George along its path to the ocean. Lake Apopka is the headwaters of the Ocklawaha River and chain of lakes, and Newnans Lake is the headwaters of the Orange Creek Basin.
NALMS makes the annual proclamation to raise awareness of the importance of lakes and the benefits they provide, highlighting the value of water and open spaces, recreation and how they serve in aquifer recharge, as well as helping to reduce the force and effects of flooding. In addition, NALMS conducts its annual Secchi Dip-In each July. Started in the United States, the Secchi Dip-In is now an international effort in which volunteers produce a “snapshot” of water transparency in lakes around the world.
For information about waterways within the District, visit www.sjrwmd.com/waterways. Join the conversation at #sjrwmd #NALMS #loveourlakes.
About the St. Johns River Water Management District
St. Johns River Water Management District staff are committed to ensuring the sustainable use and protection of water resources for the benefit of the people of the District and the State of Florida. The St. Johns River Water Management District is one of five districts in Florida managing groundwater and surface water supplies in the state. The District encompasses all or part of 18 northeast and east-central Florida counties. District headquarters are in Palatka, and staff also are available to serve the public at service centers in Maitland, Jacksonville and Palm Bay.
Connect it on Twitter at @SJRWMD, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.
For more information about the District, please visit www.sjrwmd.com.
Teresa Monson is with the Communications Office of the St. Johns River Water Management District. She can be reached at: tmonson@sjrwmd.com