Every night in South Lake County, 100’s of kids sleep on floors or on couches because their families can’t afford to provide beds.
It’s almost unfathomable how this basic need for our children is not being met in 2023 but now a Groveland community group is working to solve this problem.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national organization that builds and delivers beds for needy kids aged 3-17 and big-hearted residents of the Trilogy sub-division in Groveland have set-up their own chapter.
They are celebrating providing more than 100 beds donated to families across the area.
Team Leader Dan Guzman, who lives in Trilogy, said: “When it was first brought to our attention that the need for beds went far beyond the Orlando area neighborhoods, we took the initiative.
“In 2022, we started a SHP retired volunteer team in Trilogy to support South
Lake County with a volunteer program to build, deliver and increase the number of beds to families who apply for them.
“Our motto is no kid sleeps on the floor in our town. If a local child needs a bed, we want to make sure that they get one.”
A Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed delivery consists of collecting the bed frames and parts, mattress and bedding from the SHP Warehouse in West Orlando.
The beds are taken to each residence where volunteers take all of the bed parts into the home, where they assemble the bed, install the mattress and make the bed with new sheets, pillows, pillowcases, sheets and quilts.
The South Lake Sleep in Heavenly Peace team now has over 30 active volunteers. Most are Trilogy residents, with others from across South Lake County.
Guzman said: “When we are done with this set up process, the bed is ready for
the child to get in, relax and sleep.
“If the child is home when we do this, they usually are so excited, that they get right in with a
big smile and snuggle into their sheets and blanket.
“The Trilogy Orlando Veterans Association has been working with our team as SHP volunteers. The Trilogy team is now hosting the commemoration of delivering over 100 beds, since we started here.”
Companies, organizations and individuals are invited to sponsor a public build day or a private build day at which most of the volunteers come from the sponsoring organization.
Donations can be made online at: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/fl-orlandow or sent by mail to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, PO BOX 784075, Winter Garden FL 34778.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace received a $3 million nationwide donation from Lowe’s to provide beds for children in need across the USA through 2024.
“We are reaching out to local organizations to help us spread the word about SHP to get social workers and people to apply for beds as well as to pursue donations to build more beds to deliver here in South Lake,” said Guzman.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a donor/sponsor supported 501-C3 non-profit corporation, has over 300 chapters across North America.
The West Orlando chapter started to build our first beds here in September 2018. Since then, volunteers have built and delivered almost 2000 beds.
There is sadly always a waiting list of children in need of a bed but parents or guardians of children without a bed of their own are still urged to apply.
For more information, visit: www.SHPBeds.org and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SHPOrlandoW