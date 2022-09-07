Students from South Lake High School began breaking ground on a home they will help build for a local family. The school’s Construction Academy students began this past Friday, Aug. 26.
The home is being built in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter and local businesses; Truist is the partner on the South Lake project.
It will be a yearlong project, during which the students will work on every phase of the house including building the foundation and framing; installing electricity, plumbing, doors, windows, sheet rock and flooring; and painting.
Students will work side-by-side with Habitat’s construction staff and professional tradespeople, many of whom plan to donate their time and resources toward the project and serve as mentors for the students.
Sherri Owens is the Communications Coordinator for Lake County Schools.
She may be reached at: OwensS@lake.k12.fl.us