As Groveland continues to grow, with new residents and business, the city of Groveland is presenting three town hall sessions for owners of small businesses, June 1, June 16 and July 14.
The sessions are part of Buy Groveland, an initiative the city designed to help individuals start, grow and maintain their businesses in Groveland. Participation in the program is free.
To identify and understand local small business needs, the city also is conducting an online survey, the Business Needs Assessment Survey.
The survey and more information about the program are available at www.BuyGroveland.com.