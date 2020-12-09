SCORE Mid-Florida, which serves Sumter, Marion and Lake counties, has several upcoming online programs to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts. Here’s a sampling of programs scheduled for December:
Dec. 11: Producing and Marketing a Podcast, 10 a.m. Podcasting has become one of the most cost-effective ways to extend the reach of any company’s brand and message.
Dec. 15: Business Insurance 101, 7 p.m. Learn what risks your business should insure and how to go about getting coverage suitable to your needs.
Jan. 7, 2021: How to Exit a Business, 7 p.m. Understand the legal and practical aspects before you make the critical decision to exit your business.
Free, confidential business mentoring is also available. Request mentoring and additional information on SCORE Mid-Florida at https://midflorida.score.org. Business mentors are needed, too. Do you have strong business experience? Are you ready to give back to your community? Learn more at https://midflorida.score.org/volunteer.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).