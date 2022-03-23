Kathy Smith, Executive Director of Community Foundation of South Lake, was the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Clermont meeting held March 15.
Smith spoke of the opportunities that CFSL offers to the community, such as scholarships, grants and much more.
She also detailed various ways that the community can help support the foundation’s mission.
Check out the foundation at cfslc.org to see how you can become a partner.
