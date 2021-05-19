Restaurant owner Billy Kicklighter is a 35-year veteran of the hospitality industry who started out as a cook, moved into management 20 years ago, and has served as general manager for several restaurants over the past 10 years. He has also worked in a test kitchen for Darden Restaurants, focusing on creating new recipes.
Kicklighter has lived in Minneola for the past 10 years with his wife and children, and as a resident, knew the significance of the permanent closing of the famous Jack’s Bar-B-Q after many decades. Jack’s, as it was commonly known, had been an icon in the town since 1952.
So, Kicklighter purchased the property at 100 S. Hwy 27 in Minneola to open a barbeque establishment in that exact location, calling it Smokin’ Jack’s Bar-B-Q. Not to be confused with Jack’s, but to provide the local community with a BBQ restaurant, Smokin’ Jack’s has new recipes, like the Bangin’ Sandwich, a three-meat combo topped with bacon, melted cheese and onion, and the specially prepared brisket. Slow-cooked to perfection using a technique that renders the brisket tender, juicy and flavorful, “the brisket has been selling at twice the rate it should be,” says Kicklighter. Other fast-moving items on the menu include the Barbeque turkey, ribs and pork. They have smokin’ wings and even BBQ salads. Plus, for an extra charge, any sandwich can become a “bangin’” sandwich by adding bacon, melted cheese and onion petals.
Another feature of the new family-owned business is the full liquor bar with signature drinks crafted by Kicklighter’s wife, Christina, to accompany the barbecue fare. Bourbon Lemonade, the Tipsy Piggy and the Fizzy Pigtail are a few of the new beverages that, according to Kicklighter, “go great with barbeque.”
Kicklighter, who designed the new layout, refurbished kitchen and new menu, said, “It’s not easy to open a restaurant during a pandemic. It took longer than expected for the equipment to show up and the signs to be hung, but we are patient. We are excited to open for the community.”
As of this writing, Smokin’ Jack’s Bar-B-Q is in its fourth week of operation, after a “soft” opening on April 16. Kicklighter plans to have a grand opening celebration in the very near future. Meanwhile, he says, “We appreciate the outpouring of support from the community.”
Already, Smokin’ Jack’s Bar-B-Q has served many new faces and some repeat customers. The dining room seats 76 and is open seven days a week.
COVID-19 precautions include daily prescreening of employees (temperature checks), standard food safety procedures and daily sanitization throughout the restaurant. Servers are required to wear masks at all times.
Hours of operation are: Monday–Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday–Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.
For more information, call 352-394-JACK (5225) or visit https://smokinjacksbarbq.com.