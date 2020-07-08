Bonnie Shepard of Clermont was recently selected as a 2020 “Snacktion Hero,” a national initiative sponsored by frozen snack food company Farm Rich. The program recognizes America’s grocery workers during the current pandemic.
Nominated by Andrew Shepard, she was one of 20 entrants randomly chosen from nearly 600 nominations submitted for local grocery store employees on the frontlines across the country.
As part of the first “Snacktion Heroes” team, Shepard chose Real Life Christian Church Food Pantry as the recipient of a $500 donation. Through the program, Farm Rich has donated $10,000 to hunger relief organizations in local communities. For more information, visit FarmRich.com.