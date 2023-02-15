Well, Super Bowl LVII (that’s 57 in Latin) has come and gone, and the USFL kicks off in eight weeks. Big whoop-dee-do!
Have to admit, for once (in recent years), it was a good — no, make that a great — game, and a game that was far better than the commercials. In fact, of the latter, with perhaps the exception of two commercials, the rest were forgettable. The only two that resonated were Ben Affleck working at a drive-thru for Dunkin’ (which used to be Dunkin’ Donuts), and the M&M commercial at the end.
Even so, my heart just wasn’t into watching the game. Yes, I had it on, but mostly for background noise as I scrolled through Facebook. It’s difficult to work up enthusiasm when it isn’t “your” team; at least that’s how it is with me — and I have five teams I deem “my team.”
This is because these are teams in places I have lived, or near. So, which are my teams? Well, having grown up in the New York-New Jersey area, my teams are the New York Giants (and this dates back to 1963, when Del Shofner dropped the pass in the end zone. Talk about agony!); the New York Jets — indeed, as I like to say, when it comes to sports, “If it ain’t New Yawk, it’s garbage;” and unfortunately, for a number of decades, the way the Jets played is “garbage; the Carolina Panthers (I lived in North Carolina approximately 25 years before moving to Florida; the Denver Broncos (when I was in Laramie, Wyoming for six months, from October 2020 to May 2021; and finally, the Buccaneers.
Now, I admit, I mocked the Buccaneers for many years, and that’s because I have no respect for Jameis Winston, either as a quarterback, and more so, as an individual.
So, who did I root for in the Super Bowl? Since I am a Giants fan, and love the NFC division they are in, I still couldn’t bring myself to root for the Eagles. But darn, Jalen Hurts is phenomenal. Reminds me of Randall Cunningham when he helmed the team in the 1980s. If there was a way to defeat “my Gi’nts,” dang if Cunningham almost always found the way. (Ditto that for Emmett Smith, of the Cowboys.)
Nor could I root for Kansas City. They’re in the same conference as the Broncos. Yes, I sincerely believe that Mahomes is going to be connected to Tom Brady as a GOAT, but that’s still years in the making.
So, who did I root for? The M&Ms.