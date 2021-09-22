The writer’s day in Tarpon Springs
Our day trip to Tarpon Springs on Sept, 7 looked like it was going to be a washout. The sun was shining when our bus left Sebring, but the sky quickly turned black as we entered into Hardee County. Heavy rains pelted down from Wauchula to Tampa, but our group kept going.
We were about 45 minutes early for our boat ride on the St. Nicholas VII on the Anclote River. Captain George was cautiously optimistic we would be able to load up around 11:30 a.m.
Miraculously, the rain stopped and the sky cleared. Blue sky and sunshine started peeking through the clouds.
At 11:30 a.m., we boarded the St. Nicholas VII at the sponge diver’s dock in Tarpon Springs. The sidewalks on the dock side of the pier were filled with freshly caught sponges sorted and stored in large colorful fishing nets. They were waiting for the sun to dry them out so they could be sold.
The St. Nicholas Boat Line is a Greek family-owned business that is rated 4.6 stars out of 5. They were established in 1924 and has been run by the same family for over 97 years.
The St. Nicholas VII is a U.S. Coast Guard Certified Vessel and offers a sponge diving educational tour. It cruises through the historic sponge docks of Tarpon Springs on the Anclote River.
Our crew consisted of owner and operator Captain George and his first mate, Dimitri.
George is a wealth of knowledge, continuing the tradition of his grandfather. Dimitri is a Greek man who belies his age of 82. He was a sponge diver for over 30 years with his deepest dive off the coast of Africa at 230 feet.
Captain George stared the tour by pointing out some of the commercial sponge boats along the dock. He said that Tarpon Springs is the sponge capital of the world, with over 80% of the world’s sponges coming from here.
“Sponge divers wore heavy suits,” explained George. “They had to be weighed down so the divers could walk on the bottom, cut the sponges, send them up and continue.”
The heavy suits were used until about 1960 and consisted of the following: dive suit (made of double canvas and leather – 81 pounds), breast plate (metal – 22 pounds), shoes (leather, wood and iron – 24 pounds), helmet (metal – 38 pounds) and shoulder weights (varied).
Captain George asked if anyone wanted to try the suit on, but there were no takers. A few people did try on the helmet to get a feel of the weight.
“The diver got fresh air in his helmet through a black hose. There was an air compressor on the boat,” Captain George said. “The diver was able to regulate by pushing an air valve inside the helmet. This also regulated their descent and assent.”
In the olden days, the men who were brought here from Greece dove in waters in depths up to 200 feet. Nowadays, they rarely go down over 60 feet.
“Sponges are filter feeders. They take in water and expel the waste. They are living multicellular organisms. They attach themselves to rocks and coral, said Captain George. “When you buy a sponge, its’ actually the skeleton of a sponge. They reproduce by expelling eggs which attach to an object and grow.”
There are five types of sponges that have commercial value. You will see them labeled as to the type in the many gift shops lining the pier.
• Wool sponge (soft, very absorbent; good for bathing and washing cars)
• Yellow sponge (good for kitchen use)
• Wire sponge (scratchy and wire like, abrasive)
• Grass or vase sponge (good for planting air plants in them)
• Finger sponge (orange in color when found; has an acid that is used to clean boats, nice decoration).
Sponges are sorted by size and quality. They are cleaned and are bid on as a lot and are shipped all over the world.
Captain George pointed out the house and location of the 1953 movie, “Beyond the 12 Mile Reef.” It started Robert Wagner and was a story about the fierce competition among sponge fisherman that forced a Greek family to fish in the dangerous 12-mile reef area off the western coast of Florida.
After a very enjoyable 1 ½ hour cruise on the Anclote River, which took us out to the Gulf, it was time for some shopping.
Shops sold sponges of all types and sizes as well as goat milk and olive oil soaps, lotions and other items. Spices, candies, pastries and the usual souvenirs were readily available.
We went to Dimitri’s on the Water for lunch. The menu was primarily Greek and the food was delicious and reasonably priced.
Lemon Chicken Orzo soup, Gyro sandwiches, dolomites and moussaka were just a few delicacies our group tried. Everything was great.
After some more shopping to walk off our lunch, we went to A Taste of Greece for some pastries. Cannoli’s, tiramisu and of course, baklava, were all sampled and enjoyed.
WANT TO GO?
Tarpon Springs is an interesting place to spend the day. There is plenty to see and do dockside. It is about a 2 ½ hour ride from Sebring and is definitely worth a day trip.
For more information on boat tours, contact the St. Nicholas Boat Line at 727-942-6525, or visit: https://stnicholasboatline.com. Check for available sponge diving demonstration cruises.