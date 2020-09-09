The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County is hosting a Social Justice Online Lecture Series to explore the major social justice issues facing Lake County. Free and open to the public, the next lecture will be Sunday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. Two local immigration attorneys, Bridgette Bennet and Deborah Townsend, will speak on “Which Immigration Policies Hurt our Families and Our Economy?” To participate via the internet or hear the lecture by phone, register through the Zoom link provided on the home page of www.lakecountyuu.net.