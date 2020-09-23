Solar United Neighbors of Florida, a nonprofit and vendor-neutral organization, is hosting a Solar Co-op in Lake and Sumter counties to help residents learn about rooftop solar and contract with a selected vendor as a group for discounted prices.
Membership is free, and there is no obligation to buy. A live, online information session will be held Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. Learn more at www.solarunitedneighbors.org/lake. Click on the “Events” tab to register for an information session.
Partnering on the co-op are the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County, Poder Latinx, Sierra Club Central Florida Group, Trout Lake Nature Center and Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society.
The co-op is free to join and open to homeowners and business owners in Lake County. Together, co-op members will learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to ensure competitive pricing and quality solar installations. The co-op closes to new members Oct. 30.
After a competitive bidding process facilitated by SUN, co-op members will select a single solar company to complete the installations. Joining the co-op does not obligate members to purchase solar. Instead, members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.
SUN has hosted 57 solar co-ops in Florida since 2015. According to the group’s estimates, the 1,718 homes and businesses that now have solar panels because of co-ops represent: 16 thousand kW of solar power, $36.8 million in local solar spending, and more than 551.4 million lbs. of lifetime carbon offsets.
“The co-op will enable Lake County homeowners and business owners to join the growing community of people saving money by harnessing solar power,” said Heaven Campbell, associate Florida program director for SUN. “Together, we’re building a movement to transform our electricity system into one that is cleaner, fairer, and shares its benefits more broadly.”